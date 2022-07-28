Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde appoints secretaries, treasurer and spokespersons for his Shiv Sena faction

Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena president and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month which led to the downfall of the Thackeray-led government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday made new appointments for the Shiv Sena faction led by him.

Trade union leader Kiran Pawaskar and Sanjay more were appointed as party secretaries, while Deepak Kesarkar, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil and Sheetal Mhatre were appointed as spokespersons, a release from his office said.

Balaji Kinikar was appointed as treasurer, it added.

The Shinde-led faction has approached the Election Commission, seeking recognition as the real Shiv Sena.

