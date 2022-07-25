Breaking News
Actor Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif get death threats; Police file FIR
Ganesh festival: BMC waives off all restrictions on height for private and sarvajanik idols
Maharashtra: Small trainer aircraft crashes in Pune, pilot injured
Maharashtra political crisis: Revolt aimed at finishing off Shiv Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Eknath Shindes MP son plans to replicate Chennai model of waste management in KDMC limits

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's MP son plans to replicate Chennai model of waste management in KDMC limits

Updated on: 25 July,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency

Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's MP son plans to replicate Chennai model of waste management in KDMC limits

Representative image


Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Monday said he plans to replicate the Chennai model of solid waste management in the limits of the Kalyan-Dombivili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, represents the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to Twitter, the legislator said he had visited Chennai on invitation from the Chennai Municipal Corporation and studied the operation of the waste management system, which is the first-of-its-kind project in the country.


Also read: Eknath Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime, says ex-home minister

Around 5,400 MT of garbage is collected from Chennai city every day and night conservancy is also being carried out in all bus routes, markets and commercial areas of the city, besides door-to-door collection of garbage, he said.

The city has two dumping grounds, Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, and seven transfer stations, and the grounds are improvised as an engineered landfill, Shinde said.

Shinde further tweeted that he plans to replicate the Chennai model of solid waste management system in the limits of the KDMC.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the KDMC said that a total of 600 MT of waste is collected in the civic limits every day and the civic body is working on ways to dispose of the same. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra thane kalyan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK