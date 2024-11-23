In a dramatic Sena vs Sena showdown, Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) defeated Milind Deora of the Shinde-led faction by just 8,408 votes in the high-stakes Worli constituency

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray wins with an 8,408-vote victory in Worli’s Sena face-off x 00:00

Aaditya Thackeray, representing the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), emerged victorious in the high-stakes Worli Assembly constituency, defeating his formidable rival Milind Deora from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction by a slim margin of 8,801 votes. This fiercely contested election was one of the most closely watched in Maharashtra, symbolising the Sena vs Sena rift that has redefined the state’s political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milind Deora, a former Congress MP who joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier this year, garnered significant support in this traditional Shiv Sena stronghold, securing 54523 votes. Meanwhile, Aaditya’s win was complicated by a third competitor—Sandeep Deshpande of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who raked in 19367 votes, disrupting the younger Thackeray’s plans for a smoother victory.

The stakes in Worli were particularly high, given Aaditya’s prior success in the constituency. In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, he made his debut with a landslide victory, securing 89,248 votes and a commanding margin of 67,427 votes over his nearest rival.

The contest gained added intensity with the participation of Milind Deora, a veteran politician from south Mumbai’s influential Deora family. Historically, the Deoras have wielded significant influence in the region, with Milind’s father, Murli Deora, serving as Mumbai South MP multiple times. This legacy lent Milind a strong base, making him a credible challenger to Aaditya.

Adding to the drama, Sandeep Deshpande’s candidacy from the MNS proved to be a key factor in reducing Aaditya’s margin. The MNS, led by Aaditya’s estranged uncle Raj Thackeray, claimed to have 25,000 loyal voters in the constituency. Their presence undoubtedly fragmented the vote share, with political analysts speculating that without the MNS in the fray, Aaditya’s victory might have been far more comfortable.

The election underscored the larger battle between the two Shiv Sena factions—Uddhav Thackeray’s MVA alliance and Eknath Shinde’s Mahayuti coalition. While Aaditya’s victory solidifies his position in the Worli constituency, the reduced margin is a wake-up call for the Shiv Sena (UBT) as they navigate a fractured political landscape.

As the dust settles on this nail-biting contest, it is evident that the Sena vs Sena saga has reshaped Maharashtra politics. Aaditya Thackeray’s hard-fought victory, while significant, also highlights the challenges ahead for the Thackeray family’s political legacy in an increasingly competitive arena.