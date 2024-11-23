The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has secured a commanding majority in the state elections. A legislative party meeting is set for November 25, with the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for November 26

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to convene the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25, with the oath-taking ceremony for the new government set to take place on November 26, as per sources. A larger gathering of the Yuti alliance is expected to be held around the same time.

This development follows the impressive performance of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state elections, which has now crossed the crucial majority threshold. According to the Election Commission data released around 11 am, the alliance is currently leading in 220 seats and appears poised for a landslide victory. Celebrations have already begun at the BJP office in Mumbai, with party members and supporters jubilant over the results.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed his satisfaction with the results, saying, "As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske credited the alliance’s success to the leadership of Eknath Shinde, stating, "The people have shown their faith in Mahayuti, and the results clearly reflect that Eknath Shinde is the one capable of leading Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena."

According to the initial results, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 220 seats, with the BJP securing 128 seats, taking the lead in Maharashtra. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena follows closely behind with 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is leading in 35 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RSHYVSWBHM) is leading in 2 seats.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with a lead in just 51 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), part of the MVA, is leading in 20 seats, with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in the lead in 16 seats. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) is leading in 13 seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has gained a lead in 2 seats.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), and Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) have each secured a lead in 2 seats. Minor parties, including Swatantra Bharat Paksha (STBP), Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (DISECL), CPI(M), Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi (BVA), and Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi (RSVA), are leading in one seat each. Additionally, five independent candidates (IND) are leading in their respective constituencies.

As celebrations continue among the Sena-BJP-NCP alliance, all eyes are now on the appointment of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to ANI, speculation is rife over who will ultimately assume the state's top post following this resounding victory.