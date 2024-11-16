Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: Improved law and order in Dindoshi, says Sunil Prabhu

Updated on: 16 November,2024 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Sunil Prabhu candidate for Dindoshi, reflects on his contributions to the constituency’s development, including crime reduction, healthcare, and environmental projects, as he defends his allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray

File Pic

Listen to this article
Sunil Prabhu, Shiv Sena (UBT)


How have you contributed to the development and progress of the constituency over the past 10 years? 


Before I became the MLA, the Kurar Village area in my constituency struggled with a high crime rate. During my tenure, I worked closely with the police department and local officials to address this issue. Our collaborative efforts have led to a significant reduction in crime and today, the area enjoys a much-improved law and order situation. We have also made significant improvements to concrete cement roads and developed new roadways. I have been actively working to resolve water supply issues and will continue to focus on Slum Redevelopment Authority-related challenges.


Mahayuti candidate Sanjay Nirupam, contesting against you, has claimed that you have not contributed to improving healthcare in the constituency. 

I think the person making such allegations is not fully aware of the facts. In my constituency, we provide subsidised dialysis services at Divya Apartment in Triveni Nagar, Dindoshi. Additionally, the Appa Pada Urban Primary Health Centre offers multi-specialty outpatient services to local residents. Looking ahead, I plan to develop a well-equipped hospital with state-of-the-art medical technology at the current site of S K Patil Hospital in Malad East, covering over 5 acres. 

What initiatives have you taken for the youth and open spaces in your constituency? 

I am developing several projects, including the Shardabai Govind Pawar Multipurpose Sports Ground, as well as a fully equipped garden in Dindoshi. For Std X students, I distribute model question papers to help them prepare for board exams. I am dedicated to addressing the issues and development needs of the youth. I have the people’s support because I am available to them 24/7.

How will you improve the environment in this constituency? 

Air pollution is a critical challenge and it is essential that we all take responsibility. As an MLA, I have consistently prioritised protecting our existing green cover. I’ve initiated several projects, including the Miyawaki forest, and have personally planted thousands of trees in my constituency to combat environmental issues.

Several MLAs sided with Eknath Shinde, leaving Uddhav Thackeray. What prompted you to continue supporting Thackeray? 

I am a committed Shiv Sainik, deeply loyal to the legacy of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Whatever I am today, I owe to Shiv Sena, Balasaheb, and Uddhav Saheb.

