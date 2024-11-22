Ahead of the counting of votes for Maharashtra's assembly elections, Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance will win 180 seats and sweep Pune district's 8 seats. The NCP also faces off against Congress in the MVA alliance, as predictions suggest a close race

With vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections set to take place on November 23, Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar has expressed confidence in a resounding victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. According to Mankar, the alliance is poised to win 180 seats and sweep all eight assembly seats in Pune district.

Speaking to ANI, Mankar shared his optimism, stating, "The atmosphere in Maharashtra is in favour of the Mahayuti. Our work on the ground speaks for itself, and we know that the public supports us. The results will reflect this. I am confident that Mahayuti will win 180 seats, and in Pune, we will secure all eight seats."

As the counting day approaches, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase assured that the administration is fully prepared for the process. "All necessary barricading has been completed, and logistics are in place. We have appointed micro observers and counting supervisors to oversee the counting procedure," Diwase told ANI.

Elaborating on the vote-counting procedure, Diwase explained that postal ballots will be counted first, starting at 8 am. "One hour before the counting begins, we will open the storeroom. Each table will count approximately 400 postal ballots," he added.

Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly concluded on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. Most exit polls have predicted a victory for the Mahayuti alliance, though some have forecasted a close contest.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole maintained his optimism about the opposition's chances, stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would emerge victorious despite exit poll projections favouring Mahayuti. Patole attributed the MVA's expected success to issues such as inflation and unemployment, which he believes have resonated with voters.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the next government, and we will ensure that what happened in Haryana doesn't happen here," Patole said, referring to the BJP's recent victory in Haryana. He further stated that the youth, women, and unemployed voters turned out in large numbers, adding that the BJP would face significant setbacks due to its failure to address key issues.

Patole also responded to BJP’s allegations of "Vote Jihad," accusing the party of distributing money and liquor during the campaign, questioning, "Was it not jihad?"

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, includes the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The opposition MVA consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar. As per ANI reports, the results on November 23 will determine the fate of both alliances.

(With inputs from ANI)