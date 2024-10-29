Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Stage is set for a high-stakes battle in Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency as Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed his nomination and will take on sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Milind Deora. Pic/X

Deora, a former Congress leader and Union Minister of State joined the Shiv Sena before of this year's Lok Sabha elections and was later elected to the Rajya Sabha. Despite having a six-year tenure remaining in the Rajya Sabha, Deora's candidature against Aaditya Thackeray, son of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has raised the stakes in Worli.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, who joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, has filed her nomination for the Mumbadevi assembly seat in Mumbai, where she will face off against sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 for the 288-member assembly will take place on November 20, with results announced on November 23. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, and candidates have until November 4 to withdraw.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Not a personal fight', says Milind Deora

With the Maharashtra elections less than a month away, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena candidate from Worli Assembly seat Milind Deora stated on Tuesday that his primary goal is to provide justice to the constituency's voters, emphasising that his struggle is political rather than personal.

"This is not a personal fight; it is a political fight. Our aim is only one: we have to deliver justice to the voters of Worli. We have to take Mumbai and Maharashtra forward. Unfortunately, the way a fake narrative has been spread against the government in the last 2-3 years, we have to bust that narrative...Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is very enthusiastic about solving the problems of the people of Worli," Deora told ANI.

"I don't want to make it negative, but I certainly see that there are a lot of opportunities and a lot of shortcomings in the last five years. There was a lot of hype and a lot of expectations. I had a lot of hype and expectations from him five years ago when he became an MLA from South Mumbai. Unfortunately, he's failed to live up to those expectations, not just for me but for the people of Worli as well. So we'll encounter those along the way in the next three weeks," the Rajya Sabha MP said, reported ANI.

"The Maharashtra government has performed very well, whether it's social welfare or infrastructure. And therefore people will re-elect this government," he added, reported ANI.