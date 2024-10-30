Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Multiple Mahayuti, MVA candidates file papers in same segments

Updated on: 31 October,2024 11:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

As BJP, Congress emerge big brothers in seat sharing, infighting gives rise to friendly fights; allies to meet to iron out issues by November 4

State Congress President Nana Patole, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

Confusion reigned supreme after the closing of nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held on November 20. Neither Mahayuti nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) officially declared the seat-sharing formula. Some constituencies were still unclear, and some had multiple candidates from alliance partners, indicating a possibility of friendly fights. 

congress nationalist congress party Shiv Sena sharad pawar uddhav thackeray ajit pawar devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news

