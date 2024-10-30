As BJP, Congress emerge big brothers in seat sharing, infighting gives rise to friendly fights; allies to meet to iron out issues by November 4
State Congress President Nana Patole, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Confusion reigned supreme after the closing of nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly polls to be held on November 20. Neither Mahayuti nor Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) officially declared the seat-sharing formula. Some constituencies were still unclear, and some had multiple candidates from alliance partners, indicating a possibility of friendly fights.