Despite the high-stakes atmosphere, many politicians from various parties have emphasised the importance of staying calm, focusing on the future, and respecting the people's verdict

Mahesh Sawant (phone in hand), Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mahim, relaxes with friends at Postachi Wakdi Chawl, Prabhadevi, his earlier neighbourhood. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Mumbai politicians take a chill pill before counting day x 00:00

Sana Malik (holding phone) and father MLA Nawab Malik, NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidates from Anushakti Nagar and Mankhurd respectively, enjoy lunch time with family. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Amin Patel (Congress) candidate from Mumbadevi Constituency chills (literally) with an ice cream cone at Mohammed Ali Road on Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Amit Thackeray, MNS candidate from Mahim, relaxes with his wife Mitali and son Kian at his residence, Shivthirth, Shivaji Park, on Friday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Shaina Nana Chudasama, Shinde Sena candidate from Mumbadevi, winds down with some yoga a day before counting day. Pic/Kirti Surve Parade