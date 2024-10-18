Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA locks Mumbai seats

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Sena (UBT) set for 20 seats, Congress at 12; tussle over Byculla and Versova continues

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP-SP National president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, during a press conference last week. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s seat-sharing for Mumbai’s 36 seats is almost final, with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting more than the Congress share. There are a couple of seats yet to be decided, but the leaders in the know said that it would be sorted out in a couple of days.

