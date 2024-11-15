Sena MLA Yamini Jadhav seeks to retain power despite being trounced by rival in Assembly seat during failed bid to become Mumbai South MP

Yamini Jadhav, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate and sitting Byculla MLA. Pic/Manjeet Thakur

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: People approaching us with issues is our manifesto, says Yamini Jadhav x 00:00

Yamini Jadhav, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)

ADVERTISEMENT

How will you tackle the area’s water woes if re-elected?

Water supply is an issue for the entire city. We tried hard to stop corruption in the supply of water in a few parts of Mazgaon. We will solve the issue as and when it arises.



Parking is a huge menace here. What can be done to solve this?

Pedestrians can walk freely on footpaths in our area. We beautify walls and put plants on them. There isn’t any encroachment. Despite repeated follow-ups, the authorities still haven’t come up with a policy for hawkers since 2016. This is a major hurdle. There isn’t a major parking issue in our area but if residents come with any problem regarding this, we will take it up.



Redevelopment is also a major concern here...

I took the initiative to repair many old buildings in the vicinity as the area has many old structures. But the issue cannot be resolved just by repairing; a complete redevelopment package is necessary. The state government recently instructed its authorities to approve proposals for self-development within three months. But I did not get enough time to implement it. I will do it in my next term.



What is your roadmap for the next five years?

I haven’t published a manifesto. People approaching us with their issues is our manifesto and solving them is our roadmap for a better future.