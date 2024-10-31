Ravi Raja's decision to leave the Congress is noteworthy because he has been a key player in both the party and Mumbai's civic body

Ravi Raja

Ravi Raja, a senior Congress leader and former Opposition Leader of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. After being denied a Congress ticket to run in the Sion Koliwada constituency in Maharashtra Elections 2024, the five-term corporator switched parties.

Raja's decision to leave the Congress is noteworthy because he has been a key player in both the party and Mumbai's civic body. His BJP induction was headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, who welcomed him to the party.

"I will try to fulfil all my responsibilities. One thing I would like to say is that all over Maharashtra no one thinks that MVA will come into power after these elections. I would say that Congress never utilised my knowledge or abilities but I request BJP to utilise my capabilities," Ravi Raja said after joining BJP, reported ANI.

The Congress' decision not to field Raja in Sion Koliwada, his long-standing constituency, appears to have caused his exit. His decision to join the BJP could increase the party's clout in Mumbai's civic affairs, especially ahead of the Maharashtra Elections 2024.

"I would firstly like to express my gratitude to all my senior leaders of the Congress Party & Hon. High Command for accepting my services for 44 years through different positions and posts. However, today on the 30th of October, 2024, I herewith submit my Resignation as a Member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), my primary membership from the Congress Party and Member of the Political Affairs Committee, MRCC, Mumbai," Ravi Raja wrote in his resignation.

Ravi Raja, a former opposition leader in the BMC, five-term corporator, and Congress leader, joined the BJP on Thursday.



After being denied a poll ticket from #SionKoliwada, he quit the Congress.



— Mid Day (@mid_day) October 31, 2024

"Since 1980 as a Youth Congress Member, I have served the Party with utmost sincerity and dedication and today I am made to believe that my 44 years of service for the Congress Party is not respected and hence I take this decision of resigning from all my party posts. Requesting you to kindly accept my resignation with immediate effect," he added.

Reacting to his induction into the BJP ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Today Congress leader Ravi Raja has joined BJP. He is one of the strongest leaders and we believe that his joining in BJP will strengthen us. In Maharashtra, there is a positive environment in favour of Mahayuti. Yesterday we had a meeting where CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were present. We discussed cross-form issues. Our stand is very clear on Nawab Mallik, our president Ashish Shelar earlier cleared everything.. we are not going to give any favour to Nawab Malik."

