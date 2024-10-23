Two Thane MLAs face backlash, now await second list

Vishwanath Bhoir and Dr Balaji Kinikar

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde loyalists snubbed, tickets on hold x 00:00

Two MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, who supported him during the rebellion against former CM Uddhav Thackeray, are reportedly upset as their candidatures, like those of other sitting MLAs, have not been announced in the first list. According to Sena sources, the names of Dr Balaji Kinikar (Ambernath Assembly constituency) and Vishwanath Bhoir (Kalyan West Assembly constituency) are on hold due to local opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced a list of 45 candidates on Tuesday, but two sitting MLAs from Thane district were excluded. Dr Balaji Kinikar, a three-time MLA from Ambernath, is facing opposition from an internal group within the local Shiv Sena, who claim he does not involve other members in party activities. When contacted by mid-day, Dr Kinikar said, “This is just the first list. The second list will be published on Thursday. I am confident about getting the ticket. My leader has assured me of this.”

Vishwanath Bhoir, MLA from Kalyan West, is also awaiting confirmation of his ticket. Sources suggest some party office-bearers in Kalyan oppose his candidature. Additionally, former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar, who won the 2014 Assembly election, has staked his claim to the constituency. In 2014, the Shiv Sena and BJP contested separately, and Pawar defeated Shiv Sena candidate Vijay Salvi. However, in the 2019 election, Bhoir contested as the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance candidate and won. Bhoir did not respond to calls or messages for comment.

Both Kinikar and Bhoir were among the MLAs who supported Eknath Shinde’s rebellion against the undivided Shiv Sena from the start of the political episode.

45

No. of candidates announced by Shiv Sena