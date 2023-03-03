Maharashtra: Ex-CM revoked nod for Lata Mangeshkar music college, says Shelar in assembly

Speaking on the supplementary demands in the Lower House, Shelar said that after Lata Mangeshkar's demise (in February 2022), the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced a Sangeet Vidyalaya (music college) in her name in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Sehlar on Friday alleged in the Maharashtra assembly that ex-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray revoked the nod for the Lata Mangeshkar music college because her family had honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the first award instituted in memory of the legendary singer.

Speaking on the supplementary demands in the Lower House, Shelar said that after Lata Mangeshkar's demise (in February 2022), the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had announced a Sangeet Vidyalaya (music college) in her name in Maharashtra.

The BJP legislator said that a file with necessary documentation was sent to the then CM (Thackeray) for approval. But during the same time, the Mangeshkar family gave the first award in memory of the late Lata Mangeshkar to PM Modi, he said.

Since the honour was conferred on PM Modi and the then CM was not invited to the function, the mean chief minister revoked the permission granted for this vidyalaya, he alleged.

Soon after the government changed and Eknath Shinde became the CM, permission was once again granted for this sangeet vidyalaya, Shelar said.

The BJP leader demanded that the institute be accorded the status of a university. It must have a music library and instruments of international standards must be made available, he said.

