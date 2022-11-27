×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Excessive rainfall affected farmers upset over getting paltry amounts as crop insurance

Maharashtra: Excessive rainfall-affected farmers upset over getting paltry amounts as crop insurance

Updated on: 27 November,2022 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said some farmers had received very low amounts, but the government will try to widen the insurance coverage and also make the claims settlement system dynamic

Maharashtra: Excessive rainfall-affected farmers upset over getting paltry amounts as crop insurance

Representative Image


A number of farmers in Maharashtra whose crops were damaged due to excessive rains claimed to have received very low compensation amounts, with one cultivator getting only Rs 90 for his crop losses.


When contacted, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said some farmers had received very low amounts, but the government will try to widen the insurance coverage and also make the claims settlement system dynamic.



An official from the state relief and rehabilitation department said 7.48 lakh farmers from Aurangabad district availed the government's crop insurance scheme in the 2022 kharif season, but despite the widespread excessive rains before Diwali festival, claims of only 1.84 lakh farmers have been approved by the insurance company.


The state government data also revealed that out of 1.03 lakh farmers who submitted their claims for crop damage due to excess showers in Ahmednagar, only 20,226 claims have been approved so far and Rs 9.78 crore has been disbursed.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Eight Igatpuri tribal kids ‘pawned’ 10 years ago still missing

A farmer from Balapur tehsil in Akola district of Vidarbha, on condition of anonymity, said, ¿I paid more than Rs 2,000 for insuring my cotton crop against any natural calamity. The excess rains badly affected the cotton plantation over two acres, but I have been paid only Rs 90 against it."

Another farmer from Kinwat tehsil in Nanded district, who also did not wish to be named, said he has been paid Ra 356 by the crop insurance company as compensation.

Gopal Rahane, a farmer from Khamangaon tehsil in Buldhana district, received Rs 1,147 while he had paid a premium of Rs 2,819 for his cotton crop spread over nearly one hectare of land.

His total sum assured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana stands at Rs 56,384.

But, despite a significant loss of his cotton plantation, Rahane said has been paid only Rs 1,147.
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar recently asked the state government to streamline the crop insurance scheme and its payment system.

"Do not force the farmers to go to court to seek action against the state government. Farmers have lost the crops in large numbers and they should be duly compensated," Pawar had said while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

However, Agriculture Minister Sattar assured to address the issue of farmers' insurance claims soon.

"It is true that some farmers received very low amounts, but we will try to widen the insurance coverage and make the claims settlement system dynamic," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news vidarbha ahmednagar ajit pawar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK