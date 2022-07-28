Maharashtra: Farmers hit by excess rains, legislature's session should be called soon, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, who is leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also criticized the Eknath Shinde-led state government for dragging its feet over cabinet expansion

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature should be called soon to deal with urgent issues like the damage caused by excessive rains.

Crops over 10 lakh hectares were affected by heavy rainfall in the state and farmers have been forced to sow again, Ajit Pawar said while speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport.

CM Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Vidarbha and surveyed the affected areas but no help reached farmers, he alleged.

With cabinet expansion delayed, people's issues are not being resolved, the NCP leader said.

The monsoon session was expected to take place in the third week of July, he said.

He met CM Shinde during the day and demanded that session should be called soon, Pawar said.

The former deputy chief minister is on a four-day visit to Vidarbha and Marathwada regions to survey the damage caused by rain.

(With inputs from PTI)