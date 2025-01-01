A Ferrari got stuck in the sand at Revdanda Beach in Alibaug, and despite several efforts, it was rescued by a bullock cart, as shown in a viral video.

In an unusual turn of events, a Ferrari, the epitome of luxury and speed, found itself stuck in the sand at Revdanda Beach in Raigad district, Alibaug, near Mumbai. The vehicle, which is known for its powerful engines and sleek design, was rescued not by a tow truck, but by a humble bullock cart, as shown in a viral video.

The incident took place when two tourists from Mumbai decided to take their high-end Ferrari for a morning drive along the scenic beach. However, things quickly took a turn when the luxury car became ensnared in the soft, sandy terrain. Despite efforts from several bystanders to dislodge the vehicle, the Ferrari remained stuck and immobile, much to the dismay of the tourists.

As per PTI reports, local villagers who were witnessing the scene soon realised the situation was beyond the reach of conventional rescue efforts. That's when a nearby bullock cart, typically used for carrying goods along the coastal stretch, came to the rescue. With the bullock cart harnessed to the Ferrari, the massive vehicle was slowly pulled out of the sand, much to the amusement of the onlookers.

The video capturing the entire episode has since gone viral, with social media users highlighting the irony of the situation—where the power of a Ferrari, an elite sports car, was no match for the strength of a bullock cart. Locals found the incident both humorous and a reminder of the realities of beach terrain, which even the most expensive and advanced vehicles can struggle with.

While the Ferrari’s powerful engine is built for performance on smooth roads, it clearly met its match on the soft sand. This incident also sparked a discussion about the need for tourists to be more mindful of the challenges of taking such expensive vehicles onto beaches.

The car was eventually freed, but the event has left many wondering about the unforeseen challenges of driving high-performance sports cars in unconventional terrains. According to PTI, the tourists were eventually able to continue their journey, but the viral video continues to circulate as a reminder of the day when a bullock cart saved a Ferrari on the beach.

(With inputs from PTI)