Maharashtra: Fewer straight roads, rash highway driving main reasons for rise in accidents, says State transport minister Anil Parab

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
This year, Maharashtra witnessed 11,900 accidents just between January to March, as compared to 29,493 accidents in all of 2021 and 24,971 accidents through 2020

Anil Parab. File Pic


The number of accidents in Maharashtra have gone up in the first three months of 2022 when compared to the corresponding period last year, and these may have been the result of "fewer straight roads" and "rash driving on highways", state transport minister Anil Parab said on Thursday.

This year, Maharashtra witnessed 11,900 accidents just between January to March, as compared to 29,493 accidents in all of 2021 and 24,971 accidents through 2020.




Speaking at an event where the state government's 'faceless RTOs' scheme was launched to provide people six services related to the sector online, Parab said a meeting had been called to discuss this rise and enforce mitigating solutions.


