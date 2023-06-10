Breaking News
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at chemical factory, no injuries

Updated on: 10 June,2023 06:54 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

A fire broke out at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A fire broke out at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.


No one was injured in the accident that occurred around 4 pm at Ambernath MIDC, the official said.


The fire started near a tank carrying nitric acid, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of Disaster Control Cell of Thane civic body.


Though nitirc acid itself is not flammable, it is a strong oxidising agent and can support combustion and react with other substances that can catch fire.

Six fire engines, two each from Ambernath, Anand Nagar and Ulhasnagar, were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in one and half hours, said the official, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

