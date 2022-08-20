Maharashtra: Five held for attacking man in Bhiwandi

The incident took place in Gopal Nagar area of the town on Friday afternoon, inspector Kiran Kabadi of Shanti Nagar police said

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 39-year-old man after he refused to contribute money for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturti celebrations in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Gopal Nagar area of the town on Friday afternoon, inspector Kiran Kabadi of Shanti Nagar police said.

The accused who belong to a local association visited the office of the victim, Sukhsagar Rawat, who is an official of the Central Intelligence Bureau, he said.

The accused asked Rawat to contribute money for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and when the latter refused, they allegedly punched and choked him, the official said.

The police have arrested Vishwanath Patil (36), Pratik Borse (26), Sunil Rahulwar (33), Jatishar Motfulore (27) and Sagar Patil (25) under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

