Another worker accompanying them was in serious condition and admitted to a hospital in the district, around 500km from Mumbai

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Five workers die while cleaning septic tank in Parbhani district x 00:00

Five workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Friday.

Another worker accompanying them was in serious condition and admitted to a hospital in the district, around 500km from Mumbai, an official said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in the Bhaucha Tanda area under the jurisdiction of Sonpeth Police Station, he said.

Also Read: Eight held from Rajasthan for thefts at event near Mumbai; jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh recovered

According to the official, six labourers entered the septic tank located in a farm on Thursday afternoon. While cleaning the tank, they started feeling suffocated and fell unwell.

All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, where five of the workers were declared dead on arrival, he said.

An accidental death case was registered at the Sonpeth police station and a probe was underway, said the official.

In July 2022, the government informed the Lok Sabha that 188 people had died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks since 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.