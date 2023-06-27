Maharashtra: Former corporator from Shiv Sena (UBT) joins CM Eknath Shinde-led faction

Nearly a dozen former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) have joined the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the last year since a rebellion split the party

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Sanjay Agaldare on Tuesday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported the PTI.

Before the term of the corporators ended early last year, Sanjay Agaldare represented Ward No. 99 Khar, Danda area of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Speaking on the occasion, according to a statement by his office, CM Eknath Shinde said that the speed with which the Shiv Sena-BJP government is working in the state for the last 11 months has made the Opposition worried about its future.

According to the PTI, CM Shinde further said, Since our government came to power in the state, we have taken several decisions for the welfare of the public and in a short span of time. We have expedited developmental works that had come to a halt under the previous government. Those who ruled the BMC for 15 years did not do anything for the city.

"The Opposition is scared thinking about the work the government will do in the next 1.5 years, he said. Mumbaikars trust us and so corporators continue to join us," said CM Shinde, as per the PTI.

CM Shinde also slammed the Shiva Sena (UBT) for planning to organise a morcha on July 1 outside the Mumbai municipal corporation office against irregularities in its functioning.

According to the news agency, CM Shinde said,"You looted Mumbai for 15 years and now when we are asking you for an explanation you want to hold a protest. You should protest outside your own house."

CM Eknath Shinde said that Mumbai has suffered every year due to sub-standard infrastructure when the Shiv Sena under Thackeray ruled the BMC. And these people want to question our work.

He said, We have taken a decision to make Mumbai pothole free, started health clinics, beautification projects have been taken up and infrastructure projects have been expedited, said CM Shinde.

(with PTI inputs)