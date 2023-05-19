Maharashtra: Four booked for cheating Thane firm with faulty products

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused

An offence has been registered against four directors of a Hyderabad-based company for allegedly supplying defective products to a firm in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, a police official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI

According to the police, the company in Thane had placed orders for 1912 batteries (LFP) worth Rs 6.3 crore with the accused persons' firm between January 2021 and February 2022 and had received the products.

The complainant company however claimed that the batteries were defective and the accused did not respond to their complaints, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Meanwhile, police in Thane in Maharashtra have arrested five persons who allegedly tried to sell a 20-day-old boy.

Those arrested include the mother of the infant and a 61-year-old doctor, Thane Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Dileep Patil told PTI.

"We received a tip off that a woman doctor from Ulhasnagar was selling infants to needy couples. We verified the tip off through a decoy customer. On May 17, the doctor told the decoy customer there was a 20-day-old boy who he could adopt for Rs 7 lakh," he said.

"She was held while collecting money in her hospital. The other accused include two women from Nashik, a man from Belgaum in Karnataka and the child's mother, who is also from Nashik," Patil said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and further probe into the child selling racket and activities of the accused is under way.

