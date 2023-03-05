Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Four held for assaulting firm manager in Thane district

Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting firm manager in Thane district

Updated on: 05 March,2023 10:56 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Surendra Mourya was attacked with iron rods, leaving him seriously injured, after which a probe by Crime Branch Unit III zeroed in on the accused, Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said

Maharashtra: Four held for assaulting firm manager in Thane district

Representative Image


Four persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Thane district on February 15, a police official said on Sunday.


Surendra Mourya was attacked with iron rods, leaving him seriously injured, after which a probe by Crime Branch Unit III zeroed in on the accused, Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said.



Also Read: Thane: 250 families in five buildings vacated after slabs loosen, pillar develop cracks


The four were held on Friday and they have told police Mourya was attacked after one of them lost a furniture supply contract in the company where he was a manager, the official said.

The main accused believed Mourya had some role to play in the cancellation of the contract, he added.

The official said further probe into the crime was being conducted by Manpada police

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra news mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK