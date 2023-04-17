Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli tuskers back after two-day outing

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Experts say the herd feels safer due to adequate food, water in Maha

Maharashtra: Gadchiroli tuskers back after two-day outing

The herd had moved to Chhattisgarh two days back due to forest fires


The elephants that had initially migrated to Gadchiroli in Maharashtra from neighbouring Chhattisgarh over a year ago seem to prefer staying in the state. The herd had moved to Chhattisgarh two days back due to forest fires in Gadchiroli but has since returned. Experts feel this is a sign that the tuskers are feeling secure in their current location that has adequate food and water.


Elephant expert Sagnik Sengupta from NGO Stripes and Green Earth Foundation, whose team has been assisting the Maharashtra Forest Department in monitoring the pachyderms, feels that the herd of 23 is in no mood to return to Chhattisgarh as they have stayed back for longer than they did on their last arrival. “Though the reason for their return is not yet known, I strongly feel they have been pushed back,” Sengupta said.



According to Sengupta, it will be interesting to see where the herd moves on now, with the ongoing forest fires in Gadchiroli where they stayed for almost 90 days in the jungles of Malewada. “Do they stay put and move deeper into the forest or move out? If they do move out, chances are high that they will travel towards Gondia. Their movement over the next few days will provide us with some details,” Sengupta added.

In October 2021, the herd entered the Gadchiroli district from Chhattisgarh. While the elephants went back to Chhattisgarh in March 2022, they returned to Gadchiroli in August 2022. It is alleged that disturbances and habitat loss due to large-scale coal and iron ore mining in Chhattisgarh might be the reason they decided to move out.

The availability of water bodies, including small and large ponds and lakes, and the abundance of food in the forests of Gadhchiroli, Gondia and Navegaon areas of 
eastern Maharashtra seem to be other reasons why the jumbos prefer this area.

Oct 2021
Day they moved to Gadchiroli

