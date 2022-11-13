Maharashtra government committed to ending traffic woes in Thane: CM Eknath Shinde

×
Updated on: 13 November,2022 10:10 PM IST  |  Thane
Shinde was speaking after the inauguration of the third bridge on the Kalwa creek

CM Eknath Shinde while inaugurating the Kalwa creek bridge. Pic/ Sameer Markande


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inaugurated the third bridge on the Kalwa creek in Thane. He said that his government was committed to resolving the traffic problems in Thane city, reported the PTI.


Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district - his home turf - was speaking while dedicating to people the bridge on the Kalwa creek, as per the PTI.



CM said that in order to eliminate traffic congestion in the city, various projects, including a bypass and extension of Eastern Freeway, have been undertaken, according to the PTI.


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are working with this goal, he said. At the function, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar made a presentation about the ongoing projects in the city.

The first bridge on the Kalwa creek was built in 1863 and was shut for traffic movement in 2016. The second bridge there was constructed in 1995-96. The latest bridge has been constructed at a cost a Rs 183.66 crore, officials said.

(with PTI inputs) 

