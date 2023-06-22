Maharashtra government fighting like cowards by using probe agencies: Aaditya Thackeray

The ED, which is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of contract to a firm to operate a jumbo Covid facility had conducted raids on Wednesday

Amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in connection with alleged Covid jumbo facility irregularities in Mumbai and reduction in his and his family's security, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the Eknath Shinde government was scared and was fighting like cowards, reported the PTI.

The ED, which is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of contract to a firm to operate a jumbo Covid facility had on Wednesday and Thursday raided some places reportedly connected to close aides of Thackeray as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, according to the PTI.

The ED also surveyed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Central Purchase Department office in Byculla during the day, as per the PTI.

Talking to reporters, Aaditya Thackeray said that his party was fighting for democracy in the country, which was leading to action by probe agencies of the Union and state governments.

Action against his close aides are due to the 'morcha' (protest march) announced for July 1 by the Shiv Sena (UBT) against alleged corruption in the BMC, the former state environment minister claimed.

"The government is very scared and they are fighting like cowards by using Central agencies. If you want to fight, we are ready to face the polls, but then they have to come to the battlefield. The country and the world are watching that democracy has been murdered in the state," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray also visited aide Suraj Chavan, the secretary of Shiv Sena (UBT) youth wing Yuva Sena, whose premises were searched by the ED on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, The ED on Thursday conducted a survey at the Mumbai civic body's Central Purchase Department in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo Covid treatment facilities in the metropolis, an official said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's CPD is situated in Byculla in south Mumbai and the ED team went through documents related to tenders and contracts awarded to a firm related to Sujit Patkar and three partners, the official informed.

As part of the jumbo Covid centre probe, the ED had, on Wednesday, searched 15 places, including the residence of Patkar, who is considered a close friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, according to the PTI.

