Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the Maharashtra government has just two days left to fulfil the demand

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra government has just two days left to fulfil quota demand: Manoj Jarange x 00:00

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Friday said the Maharashtra government has just two days left to fulfil the demand, asserting that 80 per cent of the battle for Maratha reservation had been won and the fight was in its final stages.

Addressing a rally in Selu in Parbhani district in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, Jarange asked the masses to exercise caution and said time is apt for the Maratha community to secure reservation. "Eighty per cent of the battle is won. Our fight is in its final stages," Jarange said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarange had undertaken an indefinite hunger strike twice this year to demand reservation for the Maratha community. He said the government was first given 40 days to address the issue, but nothing happened. Later, the government was given time till December 24 to address the issue.

If the government failed to address the issue by then (December 24), the community will march towards Mumbai and tighten the "economic" noose of the state.

"The government still has two days left. If it is not able to address the issue, then we will announce our next course of action on December 23," Jarange said.

Underlining that any community which wants reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category must be socially backward, Jarange said the Maratha community has fulfilled all such norms but is yet to get reservation.

Those who did not meet the criteria have got reservation, he alleged.

Earlier, Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal took a dig at Jarange saying that his demands are growing but the Maharashtra government is helpless.

Also read: “Huge difference” between PM Modi and Congress president Kharge: Ajit Pawar on his alliance with BJP

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Bhujbal, who had earlier criticised Jarange, quipped that he was taking back all that he had said earlier.

“I also support all demands of Jarange. Who are OBCs...they are small, poor people. God also got scared of Jarange. What is law and order in front of Jarange? One minister must constantly be stationed next to him,” said the NCP leader sarcastically.

But the government is helpless, he said.

The veteran OBC leader and founder of Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad has taken a contrarian stand to the Ekanth Shinde-led alliance government's decision to issue Kunbi (OBC) certificates to Marathas based on historical records to enable the beneficiaries to avail reservation in education and government jobs.

His barbs came a day after three state ministers met the activist at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district and urged him to give more time for the government's response to his demands. Jarange, however, stuck to his December 24 deadline.

The activist has said that the community members would launch protests if the state government fails to clarify by December 24 its stance on enacting the law (for quota) and doesn't issue the order to collectors for the issuance of Kunbi (OBC) certificates to all Marathas. (With inputs from PTI)