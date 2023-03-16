Maharashtra government-run student hostels are like jails, says Council deputy head

Neelam Gorhe made the critical remarks when a discussion was going on in the Upper House on the condition of government-run student hostels in the state

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe. Pic/Twitter

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said on Wednesday student hostels constructed by the state social justice department were in a dilapidated condition and they resembled jails.

She made the critical remarks when a discussion was going on in the Upper House on the condition of government-run student hostels in the state.

Gorhe, who has been associated with the social sector for long, said, "Several student hostels in the state were constructed 50 to 60 years ago by the social justice department. Currently, their condition is like jails. These hostels are dilapidated...water leakages are common in these hostels and they always stink."

"There is a limit to how long students should live in such poor conditions," she said.

The deputy chairperson asked minister Sanjay Rathod to use FSI (floor space index or maximum permitted area on a piece of land for construction) incentives for redevelopment of these hostels.

