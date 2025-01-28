The extension aims to provide farmers with additional time to sell their soybean produce, an official statement said

Maharashtra government has sent proposal to center seeking 7-day extension for soybean purchase, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Marketing Minister, Jaykumar Rawal, announced that a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, seeking a 7-day extension for the soybean purchase deadline beyond January 31.

Soybean procurement is currently progressing rapidly across the state, and several farmers and representatives have requested that the purchase period be extended beyond January 31, the statement said.

In response to this demand, a proposal has been submitted to the central government, and it is expected that a decision will be made soon.

Referring to Latur district in Maharashtra, Jaykumar Rawal informed that the district has already met its soybean purchase target.

The district has now been granted an additional 20,000 metric tons of soybean procurement target, raising the total to 30,000 metric tons. Previously, the district's target was 10,000 metric tons. The increase comes in response to requests from local farmers and their representatives, the statement said.

Rawal further mentioned that the state government, under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had already secured an extension for soybean purchases until January 31 from the Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Now, given the continued demand from farmers and representatives, the state government has once again approached the central government for a further 7-day extension, ensuring that farmers are able to sell their produce in a timely manner.

Maharashtra sets up panel to explore phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has formed a seven-member committee to explore the possibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and allowing only CNG and e-vehicles in view of the city's worsening air quality, the PTI reported.

The panel, headed by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, will study and submit a report with its recommendations within three months, as per the government resolution (GR) dated January 22.

As per the Maharashtra transport department's provisional data, around 1.20 crore vehicles are registered at nine Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) till December 2024.

Out of around 1.20 crore vehicles registered in MMR till December 2024, Mumbai city's share is 50 lakh, Thane region has 57 lakh vehicles, while 13 lakh vehicles are in the Panvel region, including at the Pen RTO office in Raigad district, as per the data, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)