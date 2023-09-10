Maharashtra: Government start preparations for HindAyan cycle event

On Sunday, the Maharashtra State Government urged various authorities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune region to support the second edition of HindAyan

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government urged various authorities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune region to support the second edition of HindAyan, a cycling event, which will travel from Delhi to Pune via Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra from February 10 to 18, 2024.

The School Education and Sports Department of the state government in a letter requested the Municipal Commissioners of Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Panvel to provide civic amenities like drinking water, mobile toilets, fire tender and parking during the expedition.

In the same letter, the Commissioners of Police Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune are requested to provide police bandobast, traffic arrangements and pilot van to lead the cyclists. They are further requested to facilitate two lanes – one lane for cyclists and one lane for the supporting vans like ambulances and repair vans.

“The Olympics have 22 cycling events in five disciplines. Cycling is one of the disciplines with the highest number of medals total 66 (22 x 3 gold, silver and bronze). However, in India, we do not see cycling as a sport and as a result, not a single Indian cyclist has been qualified to represent India in the last 60 years,” said Vishnudas Chapke, convenor of HindAyan Foundation, and the first and so far only Indian to circumnavigate the globe overland, travelling through 35 countries on five continents (Asia, Australia, South America, North America and Europe).

“1964 was the last Olympics event in which four cyclists - Amar Sokhi, Dalbir Singh Gill, Chetan Heri, and Amar Billing had represented India in cycling at the Olympics. Since then, no Indian cyclist has been qualified. So, education department officials requested that the school students get an opportunity to see this cycling event. We express our gratitude towards the Maharashtra Government for helping us to make the second edition of HindAyan Cycle Race and Expedition successful,” he explained.

“This year, we have three stage races of 100 km each, in the Konkan division. If we get enough sponsorship, we desire to increase the number of stage races. We also planned long endurance expeditions – Delhi to Agra and Mumbai to Pune. To promote cycling among youth, we planned Joy Rides of 25 km in Delhi and Jaipur, Intercity Rides Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar and Thane to Mumbai,” he added.



HindAyan 2024 Timetable:

February 10: Joy Ride in New Delhi

Delhi to Agra Expedition

February 11: Joy Ride in Jaipur

February 14: Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar Intercity Ride

February 17: Thane to Mumbai Intercity Ride

Bandra to BMC Joy Ride

February 18: Mumbai to Pune Expedition

Intercity Ride Mumbai to Navi Mumbai

Intercity Ride Lonavala to Pune

February 19: Trek to Sinhagad.

Stage Race of 100 km each

March 1, 2024, Friday: 1st Stage Race.

March 2, 2024, Saturday: 2nd Stage Race.

March 3, 2024, Sunday: 3rd Stage Race.