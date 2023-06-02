Maharashtra government transfers 20 IAS officers

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Sujata Saunik, who was an additional chief secretary (ACS) in the general administration department (GAD), has been posted as ACS of the home department

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Friday ordered the transfer of 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Sujata Saunik, the wife of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, reported the PTI.

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Sujata Saunik, who was an additional chief secretary (ACS) in the general administration department (GAD), has been posted as ACS of the home department, according to the PTI.

As per a government release, S V R Srinivas, a 1991 batch IAS officer who was heading the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has now been posted as the officer on special duty (OSD) for the Mumbai's Dharavi Redevelopment Project, according to the PTI.

Lokesh Chandra, who was serving as the general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking Ltd (BEST), is now the chairman and managing director of state-run power company MAHADISCOM, the release stated.

Officers Radhika Rastogi and I A Kundan have been posted as the principal secretaries of the planning department and minority development department respectively, it said.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, a 1996 batch officer serving as the principal secretary of the water supply and sanitation department, is now the vice-president and chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), while Asheesh Sharma, the additional municipal commissioner of the BMC is the principal secretary(2) of the urban development department.

Vijay Singhal is the new general manager of the BEST and Tukaram Mundhe has been posted as the secretary of the Marathi Bhasha department, the release said.

Chandrakant Pulkundwar, a 2008 batch officer, serving as the chief of the Nashik Municipal Corporation, is now the commissioner, Sugar, Pune, it was stated.

Apart from these, the state government has transferred 11 other IAS officers, the release said.

The IAS transfers comes over a month after 30 IPS officers were transferred by the state government.

In April, the Maharashtra government had issued orders for the transfer and promotion of 30 IPS officers, including three to the director general of police (DGP) rank, an official had then said.

At least 12 officers, who were serving as deputy inspectors general (DIG) and additional commissioners of police, were promoted to the inspector general of police (IGP) rank, the order had said.

(with PTI inputs)