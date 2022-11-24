Maharashtra Governor has crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar on Koshyari's remark over Shivaji Maharaj

The former Union minister also said that "such people" should not be given crucial posts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Pic/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he has "crossed all the limits".

The former Union minister also said that "such people" should not be given crucial posts.

Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days". His statement had drawn flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati...now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation."

"I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts," he said.

The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.

Koshyari is on a two-day Delhi tour starting Thursday.

