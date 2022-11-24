×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Governor has crossed all limits Sharad Pawar on Koshyaris remark over Shivaji Maharaj

Maharashtra Governor has crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar on Koshyari's remark over Shivaji Maharaj

Updated on: 24 November,2022 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The former Union minister also said that "such people" should not be given crucial posts

Maharashtra Governor has crossed all limits: Sharad Pawar on Koshyari's remark over Shivaji Maharaj

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Pic/PTI


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and said he has "crossed all the limits".


The former Union minister also said that "such people" should not be given crucial posts.



Koshyari had said last week during an event in Aurangabad that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of "olden days". His statement had drawn flak from NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.


Also Read: Governor Koshyari wants to leave Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "When I heard his comments about Shiv Chhatrapati...now he has crossed all the limits. He did praise Shivaji Maharaj yesterday, but it is a late realisation."

"I think the President and the Prime Minister should take a decision (about Koshyari). Such people should not be given crucial posts," he said.

The post of governor represents an institution and in order to maintain the dignity of that post, we did not comment against Koshyari earlier, the NCP supremo added.

Koshyari is on a two-day Delhi tour starting Thursday. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sharad pawar nationalist congress party mumbai shivaji maharaj maharashtra news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK