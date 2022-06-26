Maharashtra: Governor writes to state DGP, seeks security for rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp

'I have received a representation dated 25 June 2022 from 38 MLAs, of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn,' the Governor said in his letter to DGP.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. File Photo

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been a letter to the state Director General of Police (DGP) in order to provide security to the rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp and their families on an immediate basis.

"I have received a representation dated 25 June 2022 from 38 MLAs, of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 Independent MLAs stating that the police security of their families has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn," the Governor said in his letter to DGP.

"They have also raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of the provocative and threatening statements being made by certain political leaders," Koshyari said.

"I, therefore, direct you to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs, their families and homes on an immediate basis," the Governor said.

Also Read: Assam govt busy serving 'cocktail-mocktail' to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Congress

The political turbulence in Maharashtra was triggered by the faction war in Shiv Sena after Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati where he claims of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

It means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with another without being disqualified from the state assembly.

Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

The naming of the group after the name of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray attracted sharp reactions from the Uddhav faction as the CM said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder.

(with inputs from ANI)