Chief Minister Eknath Shinde disclosed the plan to establish medical colleges in Parbhani and Nanded.

Eknath Shinde/ File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt announces multi-faceted development projects for Marathwada x 00:00

In a bid to bolster the Marathwada region in Maharashtra, several significant development projects have been announced, including the establishment of new medical and agricultural colleges, a cow conservation project, and an ITI incubation centre, stated a report PTI. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde disclosed the plan to establish medical colleges in Parbhani and Nanded. Additionally, he allocated Rs 485 crore for a medical college in Hingoli and assured the availability of dedicated land for the proposed medical college in Parbhani.

A notable initiative in the region is the conservation project for 'red kandhari' and 'devni' cows, which will be established in Ambajogai, Beed. This project aims to preserve and protect these indigenous cattle breeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI report, Marathwada will also benefit from an additional allocation of Rs 1,076 crore, directed towards projects aimed at the progress and empowerment of women in the region. This allocation is expected to benefit over 12 lakh women in Marathwada.

To enhance the quality of education in the state, schools can now be adopted, leading to improvements in educational standards. Additionally, a civil court has been sanctioned in Sillod, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to improve legal infrastructure. The region will see the establishment of new agricultural colleges in Nanded, Soyegaon, and Parli in Beed. Parli will also serve as the location for a soybean research centre, bolstering agricultural research and development in the region, the PTI report stated.

Furthermore, an ITI (Industrial Training Institute) incubation centre is set to be established in Jalna, with an allocated budget of Rs 10 crore. This initiative aims to foster skill development and entrepreneurial growth.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the progress made in Marathwada, stating that out of the 31 developmental projects announced for the region in 2016, a total of 23 have been successfully implemented.

The Maharashtra government convened its cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of Marathwada Liberation Day. This historic day marks the region's liberation from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam on September 17, 1948.

Chief Minister Shinde had previously announced a comprehensive package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada, along with revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects amounting to Rs 14,000 crore. Marathwada comprises eight districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad), Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani.