Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav

Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government on Friday waived toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department roads from August 27 to September 11.

An official told PTI it would give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

On July 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted and there would no curbs on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi and other religious events.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 31 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

