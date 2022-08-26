Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav

Updated on: 26 August,2022 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA)

Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Maharashtra government on Friday waived toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department roads from August 27 to September 11.


An official told PTI it would give relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said those wanting to avail the waiver must approach the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).


Also Read: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, BMC starts fixing Aarey Milk Colony’s infamous pothole-ridden roads

On July 21, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the restrictions imposed on festivals during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted and there would no curbs on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Dahi Handi and other religious events.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on August 31 this year. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra ganpati ganesh chaturthi news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK