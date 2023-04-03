Breaking News
Maharashtra govt approves 50 per cent travel discount to women under Mahila Samman Yojana

Updated on: 03 April,2023 10:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The discount will be given on all types of bus travel of the State Parhavin Corporation", read the government notification

Maharashtra govt approves 50 per cent travel discount to women under Mahila Samman Yojana

File photo


Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra issued a notification approving a 50 per cent travel discount on all types of bus travel to women under Mahila Samman Yojana.


"The discount will be given on all types of bus travel of the State Parhavin Corporation", read the government notification.



This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an announcement in the budget session of the state assembly that women will be given a total of 50 per cent discount on ST bus travel.


Further, the government also issued GR regarding the implementation of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana benefits to 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka at the Maharashtra - Karnataka border area.

Maharashtra government presented the state budget for the year 2023-24 in the state assembly on March 9, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the state budget for the year as "historic and inclusive".

He stated that the government has provided support to farmers so that they can stand on their own and have given tax benefits to women.

The coverage of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme (health insurance) has been increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The chief minister further said that the budget has given development to all projects and that the government stands with farmers. He also noted that the restoration work of an old temple is being carried out and that the amount for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. Furthermore, Rs 1,729 crore has been allocated for Mumbai's development and all the roads in Mumbai will be made of concrete. 

