×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt approves BMCs proposal for 92 new secondary schools for EWS students

Maharashtra govt approves BMC's proposal for 92 new secondary schools for EWS students

Updated on: 10 November,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

There are more than 200 secondary schools (imparting education till Class 10) in the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Maharashtra govt approves BMC's proposal for 92 new secondary schools for EWS students

Eknath Shinde. File fic


The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal of the Mumbai civic body to upgrade 92 primary schools to secondary educational institutions on a self-finance mode for students of the economically weaker sections (EWS).


There are more than 200 secondary schools (imparting education till Class 10) in the city, run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.



A government order (GR) issued on Wednesday said, “The Maharashtra government is giving an approval to the BMC's proposal of upgrading 92 primary schools, to open secondary classes from the new academic year of 2022-23." "The permission is given after continued follow-up and demand from various elected representatives to upgrade the existing primary schools to secondary schools,” it said.


All the BMC schools are affiliated to the Maharashtra state secondary education board, headquartered in Pune.

Also read: Gautam Adani meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The GR said the demand to upgrade the existing 92 primary schools to secondary schools was made from time to time by parents, school management committees, local corporators and legislators.

The demand was mainly aimed at students of the economically weaker sections who could not afford the fees of private schools.

Under the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, the state government on Wednesday granted permission to upgrade 92 primary schools with a condition that the upgraded schools would receive no financial assistance or subsidy for their functioning.

“It would be mandatory for these new schools to provide all the facilities including physical and academic as well as sufficient number of rooms as per the current policy and criteria of the state government. These schools will have to adhere to the standards laid down by the state from time to time," the order said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai news mumbai maharashtra Eknath Shinde

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK