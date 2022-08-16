Maharashtra govt asks people to take part in mass singing of anthem at 11 am on Aug 17

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 August,2022 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde salutes after hoisting the national flag. Pic/PTI


As a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, the Maharashtra government has appealed to the people in the state to sing the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday, August 17.


The singing should be completed between 11 am and 11:01 am across the state, the order said, reported PTI.

Participation is mandatory for all state government departments, universities and colleges while citizens are also expected to take part in the singing, said a government order issued last week.


It is part of the Union government's Swaraj Mahotsav, the order said.

"Private establishments, traders and even other government departments including those who come under the Union government are also expected to participate in it. Students are expected to gather on open grounds to sing the anthem," the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)

