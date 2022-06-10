Maharashtra govt brings online system for transfer of zilla parishad school teachers to ensure transparency

Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour

The Maharashtra government has introduced an online system for the transfer of teachers of Zilla Parishad schools to ensure transparency in the process, state minister Hasan Mushrif has said.

Earlier, the system for the transfer of these teachers was manual and there used to be allegations that certain teachers were influencing the process in their favour. Political intervention was also an issue in the earlier system.

Mushrif, who is Rural Development Minister, on Thursday launched the online system at Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

