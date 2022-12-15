Breaking News
Mumbai: Man steals bus from Chembur, nabbed from Assam jungle
Mumbai sees five Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 60
Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt forms panel headed by minister to track interfaith marriages

Maharashtra govt forms panel headed by minister to track interfaith marriages

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The "interfaith marriage-family coordination committee (state level)" will be headed by Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said a Government Resolution (GR)

Maharashtra govt forms panel headed by minister to track interfaith marriages

Representative Image


The Maharashtra government on Thursday formed a 13-member coordination committee headed by a minister to track and maintain record of interfaith marriages, couples who have entered into such wedlocks in the state and also their families.


The "interfaith marriage-family coordination committee (state level)" will be headed by Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said a Government Resolution (GR).



The GR, or government order, was issued by the Women and Child Development Department.


Also Read: I want solution of border row with Karnataka, not politicise issue: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

There are 13 members in the committee, including Lodha, while the deputy commissioner in the women and child development department will be the member-secretary of the panel, it said.

A helpline number will also be made available for couples in interfaith marriages, said the GR.

The panel's scope includes taking stock of interfaith marriages that take place after elopement of couples or are performed at religious places or are registered or non-registered, said the order.

If required, counselling service will be made available to women who have entered into interfaith marriages, the government order said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK