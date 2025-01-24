Breaking News
Maharashtra govt launches Daksh project to enhance skill development with World Bank support

Maharashtra govt launches 'Daksh' project to enhance skill development with World Bank support

Updated on: 24 January,2025 02:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai

The Maharashtra government, with World Bank support, has launched the 'Daksh' project to strengthen the state's skill development sector, integrating various departments and focusing on innovation and industry-relevant skill courses.

Maharashtra govt launches 'Daksh' project to enhance skill development with World Bank support

File Pic

Maharashtra govt launches 'Daksh' project to enhance skill development with World Bank support
The state government has assured swift action to implement the 'Daksh' project (Development under Applied Knowledge and Skills for Human Development in Maharashtra), which aims to strengthen the state's Skill Development Department with support from the World Bank. This assurance was made by Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik during a discussion with World Bank representatives.


A meeting was held at the Chief Secretary's office to discuss the 'Daksh' project, with Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Secretary of Skill Development Department Ganesh Patil, World Bank's India Team Leader Pradyumna Bhattacharya, and Senior Education Specialist Denis Nikolaev present at the gathering.


Minister Lodha stated that the project would ensure integration of the various state bodies involved in skill development, such as the Maharashtra State Innovation Society, State Skill Development Society, State Skill Commission, Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, and the Maharashtra State Skill University. This integration will help in developing skill courses relevant to the needs of the times, and in turn, creating a globally competent workforce. The project will focus on equipping women and individuals across communities with the necessary skills to match global standards.


He also mentioned that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had instructed the authorities to place emphasis on innovation and skill development. As a result, discussions around the development of a Global Skill Centre and the establishment of an Innovation Hub were also part of the meeting. To move forward with the project, a high-level committee will meet to update the Skill Development Department's website, and approval has been sought for 45 personnel to be deployed for the 'Daksh' project implementation unit. Furthermore, effective coordination across departments is crucial for the success of the project, Minister Lodha emphasized.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik added that the government is committed to the success of the 'Daksh' project, which will be instrumental in aligning skill development with industry demands. She affirmed that efforts would be made to accelerate the decision-making process for the timely execution of the project.

Pradyumna Bhattacharya, World Bank's India Team Leader, commended the 'Daksh' project, stating that it will be one of the best projects in the country aimed at strengthening the skill development sector. He assured that the project would focus on providing relevant education to the last person in the community, based on industry needs, thereby producing skilled human resources. He also mentioned the importance of active participation from the Skill Development Department and all associated stakeholders to ensure its success.

 

