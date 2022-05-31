Breaking News
Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 Covid-19 deceased

31 May,2022
The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action

Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 Covid-19 deceased

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of Covid-19 related complications and whose applications were cleared by a scrutiny committee so far.

The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.




In last September, the Union government had ordered ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of Covid-19 victims.


