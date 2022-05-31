Maharashtra govt orders disbursal of Rs 50,000 each to kin of 17,000 Covid-19 deceased

The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order to disburse Rs 50,000 each to the kin of 17,000 persons who died of Covid-19 related complications and whose applications were cleared by a scrutiny committee so far.

The state revenue department has issued a government resolution directing the treasury to take immediate action.

In last September, the Union government had ordered ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of Covid-19 victims.

Show full article