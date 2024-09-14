Breaking News
Maharashtra govt reschedules Eid e Milad holiday in Mumbai to September 18

Updated on: 14 September,2024 12:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Since Anant Chaturdashi, a significant Hindu festival, falls on September 17, the rescheduling was made to "maintain peace and social harmony" between the two communities.

Representative Image

The Maharashtra government has stated that the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai will be rescheduled from September 16 to September 18, 2024. This decision was made in response to demands from Muslim MLAs and organisations to prevent a collision with the Ganpati immersion celebrations scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi.


The official announcement, released on Friday, stated that the Muslim community celebrates Eid-e-Milad, which commemorates Prophet Muhammad's birth, with enormous processions. Since Anant Chaturdashi, a prominent Hindu festival, comes on September 17, the rescheduling was made to "maintain peace and social harmony" between the two communities.



"Among the 24 public holidays notified by the State Government, the Eid-e-Milad holiday is indicated on Monday, September 16, 2024. Eid-e-Milad, a religious festival of Muslims, is widely celebrated by the Muslim community on a large scale. A procession program is organised on this occasion. On Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, since there is the Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi, to maintain peace and social harmony between the two communities, the Muslim Community has decided to organise the procession program on Wednesday, 18th September 2024. Therefore, the public holiday of Eid-e-Milad is being declared on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, instead of Monday, September 16, 2024," the statement said.


Outside of Mumbai, district collectors will determine whether to keep the holiday on September 16th or postpone it to September 18th, depending on local plans for Eid processions.

This adjustment is intended to maintain unity throughout the overlapping religious holidays.

Eid-e-Milad:

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Mawlid, is a significant Islamic festival that commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Celebrated with great reverence by Muslims across the world, the day is marked by religious processions, prayers, and gatherings where the Prophet’s teachings and life are remembered. Many communities organise special events that include recitations of the Quran, singing of devotional hymns, and charitable activities. Eid-e-Milad promotes a message of compassion, unity, and respect for the values exemplified by Prophet Muhammad during his lifetime.

Anant Chaturdashi:

Anant Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival observed towards the end of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his infinite form (Anant), the day holds special significance for the immersion of Ganesha idols, known as Ganpati Visarjan. Devotees offer prayers for prosperity, and many observe a day-long fast, tying sacred threads known as "Anant Sutra" on their wrists as a symbol of protection and blessings. The festival also marks the conclusion of Ganesh Utsav with grand processions, colourful decorations, and a sense of reverence as idols are immersed in water bodies.

