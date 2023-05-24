Maharashtra govt school students to have standardised uniform

The school management will be provided with cloth by the government for the purpose, Maharashtra school education department said

Students from government schools across Maharashtra will have a common standardised uniform, the school education department said on Tuesday.

The school management will be provided with cloth by the government for the purpose, it said.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the move will ensure that students get quality uniforms.

As per the department, self-help groups managed by women will be assigned to stitch the uniforms.

The state government will bear all the expenses, it added.

Earlier, state Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar had said that nearly 30,000 teachers will be recruited in Maharashtra possibly by the beginning of the academic year.

"The state school education department will recruit 30,000 teachers in the first stage. We are thinking of completing this process before the beginning of the new academic year in June this year," he said.

The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage, Kesarkar said.

"The exact number of teachers to be recruited in the second phase will be finalised after the Aadhaar verification of the students is over," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)