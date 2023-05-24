Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt school students to have standardised uniform

Maharashtra govt school students to have standardised uniform

Updated on: 24 May,2023 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The school management will be provided with cloth by the government for the purpose, Maharashtra school education department said

Maharashtra govt school students to have standardised uniform

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra govt school students to have standardised uniform
x
00:00

Students from government schools across Maharashtra will have a common standardised uniform, the school education department said on Tuesday.


The school management will be provided with cloth by the government for the purpose, it said.




School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said the move will ensure that students get quality uniforms.


As per the department, self-help groups managed by women will be assigned to stitch the uniforms.

Also Read: Mumbai: Two diamond traders 'cheated' of Rs 59 lakh

The state government will bear all the expenses, it added.

Earlier, state Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar had said that nearly 30,000 teachers will be recruited in Maharashtra possibly by the beginning of the academic year.

"The state school education department will recruit 30,000 teachers in the first stage. We are thinking of completing this process before the beginning of the new academic year in June this year," he said.

The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage, Kesarkar said.

"The exact number of teachers to be recruited in the second phase will be finalised after the Aadhaar verification of the students is over," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK