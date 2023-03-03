Breaking News
Maharashtra govt seeks details from WhatsApp in ransom call case

Updated on: 03 March,2023 05:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday informed the Assembly that the state Home Ministry has sought the details from the WhatsApp Nodal officer of a number which has been accused of demanding ransom from the families of girls who have been filmed by some unidentified persons through hidden cameras.


The Minister's written reply came while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Jaykumar Rawal on the issue of a website seeking ransom through the WhatsApp number.



He also informed that a non-cognisable offence is registered under section 500 against unknown persons.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 

