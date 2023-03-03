Maharashtra govt seeks details from WhatsApp in ransom call case

The Minister's written reply came while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Jaykumar Rawal on the issue of a website seeking ransom through the WhatsApp number

Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday informed the Assembly that the state Home Ministry has sought the details from the WhatsApp Nodal officer of a number which has been accused of demanding ransom from the families of girls who have been filmed by some unidentified persons through hidden cameras.

The Minister's written reply came while responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Jaykumar Rawal on the issue of a website seeking ransom through the WhatsApp number.

He also informed that a non-cognisable offence is registered under section 500 against unknown persons.

Fadnavis' written reply of the Minister came in response to the question raised by BJP MLA Jaykumar Rawal.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

