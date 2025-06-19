The Maharashtra government, in its Government Resolution (GR), stated, "Hindi will be the third language. For those who want to learn another language, at least 20 willing students are required"

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra govt should make clarification of what the policy really is: Supriya Sule on Hindi as third language x 00:00

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has urged the Maharashtra government to provide clarity on the reported move to mandate Hindi as the default third language in schools across the state, reported news agency ANI.

"There is no clarity on it...I request that the Maharashtra government hold a proper press conference and make a clear clarification of what the policy really is," Sule told ANI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government, in its Government Resolution (GR), stated, "Hindi will be the third language. For those who want to learn another language, at least 20 willing students are required."

Speaking on the issue of the state government mandating Hindi as default third language in schools, Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse said, "Let me clarify that in all medium schools, Marathi, which is our state language, is mandated by the government to be taught in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and India. In many schools, a third language has been taught for several years. Therefore, the Maharashtra government has decided that any third language will be taught based on the demands of students and their parents," reported ANI.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning to the educational institutions in the state not to support the Fadnavis government's plan to impose the language that is "spoken in some northern provinces."

Thackeray asserted that if schools' actions support the government's "hidden agenda," then MNS will consider it a "betrayal" of Maharashtra.

In a letter written to all the principals of schools in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray said, "While we are raising this issue with you, we have also sent a similar letter to the government. We have firmly told the government that we need a written letter stating that the Hindi language or any third language in general will not be taught. They may or may not issue such a letter, but if your actions support the government's hidden agenda, we will surely consider it a betrayal of Maharashtra..."

"Do keep in mind that there is growing discontent in Maharashtra regarding this imposition of languages! Word to the wise! What more can I say?" it added.

Referring to recent developments in the education department, Thackeray alleged that since April, the situation in Maharashtra has been "chaotic".

The letter dated June 12 reads, "Since April, the education department has been in a state of chaos in Maharashtra. First, it was decided that three languages should be taught from class one in schools following the Maharashtra State Board of Education curriculum, and Marathi, English and Hindi should be made compulsory. This decision was strongly opposed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which formed a public opinion..."

"There is no question of making Hindi compulsory. Because Hindi is not the national language. It is a language spoken in some northern provinces, so in a sense it is a state language. In the states where it is spoken, there are many local languages, which are starting to come under the sway of Hindi and there is a fear that the local dialects there will disappear over time. Anyway, it is their decision whether they wish to let their local dialects die or not. It is of no concern to us," the letter reads.

The MNS chief accused the Maharashtra government of planning to impose Hindi language in the state "discreetly" and urged the schools not to cooperate with this.

He said, "But when such a compulsion was forced upon Maharashtra, we raised our voice and will continue to raise it. The government further said that only two languages will be taught from class one. But where is the written order? If one has been published, we haven't seen it yet. A government good at playing around with documents will play with this one as well. Then our question is, if the children do not want to learn a third language, then why are textbooks getting printed, as noticed by my Maharashtra Sainiks. This means that the government is planning to impose the language discreetly. Your schools should not cooperate with this."

Raj Thackeray went on to say that the people of the north want to "capture" Maharashtra and language imposition is an easy way to do that.

In April, a row was erupted over the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a compulsory third language.

(With inputs from ANI)