Updated on: 22 August,2022 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Maharashtra govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to Covid-19

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil. File Pic


The state government will bear the education expenses of college students who have lost both their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday.


"As many as 931 undergraduate and 228 postgraduate students of various government colleges have lost both their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government will pay their fees of the entire course," Patil said, reported PTI.

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil made the announcement on the floor of the state Assembly while responding to a question by Congress legislator Shirish Chaudhary.


Patil further said that the decision will cost the state exchequer more than Rs 2 crore annually, and there will be no need for the state government to pass similar decision every year, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

