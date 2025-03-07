He further said that cracks were observed in the stones bearing the load of the temple's roof during the state archaeology department's conservation and repair work

The Maharashtra archaeology department is planning to consult the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on conservation of the renowned Tulja Bhawani Temple in Dharashiv district, an official said on Friday, PTI reported.

During conservation and repair work undertaken at the temple by the state archaeology department, cracks were observed in the stones bearing the load of the structure's roof, he said.

"We plan to consult the ASI on the conservation of the temple. We have decided to form a panel that will include three superintendents of archaeologists of ASI in this regard. For the moment, we have given support to the cracked stones," the state archaeology department official told PTI.

On Thursday, Raigad Fort Authority president and former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati had paid a visit to Tuljapur and said the ASI must be consulted on conservation works.

Maharashtra: Tourist footfall decreases at Ellora, other ASI sites in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The tourist footfall at Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, including Ajanta and Ellora Caves, decreased by almost 50 per cent between March 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024, data showed.

As many as 50,50,071 domestic tourists had visited the 'ticketed monuments' of ASI — Ajanta and Ellora Cave Complex, Bibi ka Maqbara, Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort and Aurangabad caves — from March 1 to November 30, 2023. The footfall of foreign tourists stood at 35,618 during this period, news agency PTI reported.

But the domestic tourist footfall came down by nearly half to 24,94,570 and that of foreign tourists was 30,884 during the same period in 2024, ASI officials said.

The World Heritage Site of Ellora remained the favourite destination, with 10,60,741 tourists visiting the cave complex.

According to PTI, Jaswant Singh, the President of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF), blamed "negative publicity" about the condition of roads for the shrinking footfall.

The air connectivity of the city has also declined, while hotels have become expensive, he said.

(With Agency inputs)