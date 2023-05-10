Maharashtra govt to recruit 30,000 teachers, says Deepak Kesarkar

The recruitment procedure will follow the existing reservation norms and there will be interviews as well, the minister said

Maharashtra Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar. File Pic

Nearly 30,000 teachers will be recruited in Maharashtra possibly by the beginning of the academic year next month, state Minister for School Education Deepak Kesarkar has said.

The recruitment procedure will follow the existing reservation norms and there will be interviews as well, the minister told a regional news channel on Tuesday.

"The state school education department will recruit 30,000 teachers in the first stage. We are thinking of completing this process before the beginning of the new academic year in June this year," he said.

The state also plans to recruit another 20,000 teachers in the second stage, Kesarkar said.

"The exact number of teachers to be recruited in the second phase will be finalised after the Aadhaar verification of the students is over," he added.

